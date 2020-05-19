Mature student finalist in Learner of the Year awards

A LIMAVADY woman, who returned to school to get Maths qualifications at the age of 47, has been shortlisted for an Open College Network (OCN) Learner of the Year award.



Mum of two Kelly McLaughlin signed up for North West Regional College’s (NWRC) part time course in Essential Skills in Numeracy, 20 years after failing to pass her GCSE Maths in school.



She says she shocked herself and her tutors by achieving a perfect score of 100 per cent, and then being shortlisted for the Northern Ireland OCN award.



