‘Our focus is now on Hannah’

A DISTRAUGHT father, who lost his wife and child in a tragic quad bike accident, insists his focus is on the condition of his other daughter who is continuing to fight for her life at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.



The tragedy occurred after Clare Smyth (35) and her three-year old daughter Bethany were killed after their quad bike was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Whitepark Road, Ballycastle last Tuesday (May 12).



Their funeral took place last Sunday (May 17) at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church.



Another child, five-year-old Hannah, who was also on the quad bike and a pupil at Dunseverick Primary School, is said to be making “small but significant steps” in her recovery at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.



The husband and father released a statement thanking those who paid their respects both in and outside the church.



“We very much appreciate all your thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time, and the way that so many people, our neighbours and friends and those we don’t even know, paid their respects along the route and outside the church today.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*