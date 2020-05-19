Stranocum woman completes a run just one week after recovering from COVID-19

A STRANOCUM woman who beat COVID-19 has spoken about mistaking the virus for simply being tired.



Lucy Patterson, who is studying Zoology at the University of Liverpool, became unwell during the earlier weeks of lockdown and, as her health worsened, she called her GP who urged her to go to A&E.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Lucy admitted she had a fever about three weeks prior to going to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, but noticed there was something wrong after being out of breath following a workout.



"One of my two housemates got the coronavirus and lost her sense of taste and smell, so we had been trying to avoid her a little bit,” she said.



"Me and my other flatmate went into isolation for 14 days and we thought we had been lucky, but on the very last day I got a fever."



“About two weeks later, I was short of breath after a workout and I was struggling to even walk downstairs or go to the toilet.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*