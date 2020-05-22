Early morning gun attack

Detectives in Coleraine are investigating a report of shots fired in the town during the early hours of this morning.



Detective Inspector McKenna said: "We received a report shortly before 1:30am that a number of shots had been fired at a property in Danes Hill Road, at the front door and a window.



"Thankfully, none of the occupants in the house - two men, aged in their 20s and 60s, and a woman aged in her 60s - were injured.

“However, they have been left badly shaken by this reckless act, which could have had devastating results.



"There is absolutely no place for attacks like this in society, and I am appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to call us.



Detectives say they are working to establish a motive for the attack and have appealed to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles or persons, to call Coleraine PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 91 of 22/05/20, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.