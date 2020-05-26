‘Lucia was remarkable and inspirational’

Rob cycles length of Ireland - virtually
Lucia Quinny-Mee, who sadly passed away on Sunday evening, pictured at the Lucia Quinny-Mee fundraising Gala Evening at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena. Pic Kevin McAuley
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “positive, inspirational and intelligent young person” as 20-year-old Lucia Quinny Mee sadly lost her life, just months after her fourth liver transplant.
Lucia, from Ballycastle, had her first liver transplant when she was just eight-years-old, followed by a second one a mere year later.
Her second liver lasted her over six years before she had her third transplant in 2015.
However, just months after a fourth liver transplant, Lucia sadly passed away last weekend.
