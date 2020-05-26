No move on maternity unit without public consultation - Trust

Trust answers questions over Causeway Hospital’s maternity unit which is under threat according to Stephanie Quigley.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

HEALTH Trust chiefs have insisted maternity and paediatric services will not be permanently removed from Causeway Hospital without “full public consultation.”

In March, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust transferred the services to Antrim Area Hospital in anticipation of a surge in coronavirus patients.

Last week however, SDLP Councillor Stephanie Quigley suggested the maternity unit would not be reinstated in what she described as a “covert decision” made “without sparing a thought” for local people.

“It has been brought to my attention from a variety of reliable sources that the maternity unit in Causeway which had been transferred to Antrim Area Hospital due to Covid-19 will not be returning to Causeway hospital,” said Cllr Quigley in a social media post.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

