Reunited after 50 years - thanks to Chronicle

Reunited after 50 years - thanks to Chronicle

Scotsmen Jim and Richard Smith with local girls Ruth and Marion Wright pictured at Portrush in 1962.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

COUSINS from different countries, who lost touch half a century ago, have regained contact - thanks to a  photo published in last week's Chronicle.

Jim Smith from Glasgow attended Scout camp on the North Coast as an 18-year-old in 1962.

During the trip, he spent a day with Marion and Ruth Wright - cousins from his grandmother's side of the family. 

She had been raised in Drumaheglis but married a Scotsman and had moved to Glasgow years earlier.

Jim was with his  brother Richard when he met the sisters, but after a single pleasant afternoon together the foursome parted company and they never spoke again.

The only reminder they were left with was a photo taken by Marion's dad somewhere close to the Arcadia overlooking East Strand.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

"Please pray for Hannah"

Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle

"Please pray for Hannah"

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130