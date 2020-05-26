Reunited after 50 years - thanks to Chronicle

COUSINS from different countries, who lost touch half a century ago, have regained contact - thanks to a photo published in last week's Chronicle.



Jim Smith from Glasgow attended Scout camp on the North Coast as an 18-year-old in 1962.



During the trip, he spent a day with Marion and Ruth Wright - cousins from his grandmother's side of the family.

She had been raised in Drumaheglis but married a Scotsman and had moved to Glasgow years earlier.



Jim was with his brother Richard when he met the sisters, but after a single pleasant afternoon together the foursome parted company and they never spoke again.



The only reminder they were left with was a photo taken by Marion's dad somewhere close to the Arcadia overlooking East Strand.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*