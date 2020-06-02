Day trippers urged to stay away

POLITICIANS have urged people not to travel to beaches or beauty spots on the North Coast until lockdown restrictions are eased.



Sinn Fein MLA, Caoimhe Archibald said: “While there has been some relaxation around the Coronavirus restrictions, travel remains restricted to certain circumstances.



“Last weekend we had an influx of visitors to Portstewart, Portrush and around the north coast, above and beyond what is permitted within the restrictions.

“People should not be travelling miles to take exercise or to meet up with family outdoors, and I would urge people not to travel to the north coast this weekend.

