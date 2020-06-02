Faughanvale pupils spread positivity during lockdown

Faughanvale Primary School pupils singing Hakuna Matata from the Lion King
FAUGHANVALE Primary School pupils are helping to spread some joy during the Covid-19 pandemic through singing.
Taking the biggest hit from what was supposed to be their Summer Musical Production, The Lion King, each pupil sent in a video of themselves singing along to Hakuna Matata, hoping to spread some cheer.
Project co-ordinator and Music Teacher, Naoimh Moore said: “Simply seeing the videos coming in made me extremely happy. All the boys and girls were having a great time singing along, performing and more importantly having fun!”
