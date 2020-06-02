Garvagh club scoops Queen’s award

THE Garvagh Clydesdale & Vintage Vehicle Club has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.



The club has been preserving history in vintage vehicles, machinery and farming methods, including Clydesdale horses, for 25 years.



They have been achieving this by holding one of the largest shows of its kind annually, as well as hosting vintage ploughing matches and many other pursuits involving their passion for horsepower of both the mechanical and four legged type.

