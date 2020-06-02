Garvagh club scoops Queen’s award

Garvagh club scoops Queen’s award

Garvagh Clydesdales.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Garvagh Clydesdale & Vintage Vehicle Club has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The club has been preserving history in vintage vehicles, machinery and farming methods, including Clydesdale horses, for 25 years. 

They have been achieving this by holding one of the largest shows of its kind annually, as well as hosting vintage ploughing matches and many other pursuits involving their passion for horsepower of both the mechanical and four legged type. 

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130