Green light for Castle Erin development

COUNCILLORS’ repeated failure to reach a decision over a proposed housing scheme at Castle Erin has prompted a ruling in favour of the developer by the independent Planning Appeals Commission.



Builders, McLaughlin and Harvey lodged plans for a 21-unit scheme in 2015.



Although the proposal was recommended for approval three times by professional planning officers the committee of elected members three times deferred a ruling – most recently in October 2019.



It's since emerged McLaughlin Harvey asked the PAC to intervene because of the council's non-determination.

