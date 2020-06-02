Green light for Castle Erin development

Arts Council opens emergency programme for arts organisations
The propoesed development of Portrush’s Castle Erin site (pic courtesy of Des Ewing Architects).
COUNCILLORS’ repeated failure to reach a decision over a proposed housing scheme at Castle Erin has prompted a ruling in favour of the developer by the independent Planning Appeals Commission.
Builders, McLaughlin and Harvey lodged plans for a 21-unit scheme in 2015.
Although the proposal was recommended for approval three times by professional planning officers the committee of elected members three times deferred a ruling – most recently in October 2019.
It's since emerged McLaughlin Harvey asked the PAC to intervene because of the council's non-determination.
