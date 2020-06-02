Rosemary’s following in Captain Tom’s footsteps

Arts Council opens emergency programme for arts organisations
Retiree and 20 years a member of the Rotary Club Coleraine, Rosemary Armstrong of Portstewart walking five thousand steps a day for five days to raise funds for the Oasis Charity Coleraine. WK23KC15
A PORTSTEWART woman has taken a leaf out of Captain Tom Moore's book in a bid to raise funds for Oasis Causeway.
Rosemary Armstrong pledged to take the same number of steps needed to walk to Portrush and back up and down her home town's promenade.
Though Rosemary has a few years on Captain Moore, she suffered a stroke a number of years ago and, like her hero, walks with the aid of a frame.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*