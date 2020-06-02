Rosemary’s following in Captain Tom’s footsteps

A PORTSTEWART woman has taken a leaf out of Captain Tom Moore's book in a bid to raise funds for Oasis Causeway.



Rosemary Armstrong pledged to take the same number of steps needed to walk to Portrush and back up and down her home town's promenade.



Though Rosemary has a few years on Captain Moore, she suffered a stroke a number of years ago and, like her hero, walks with the aid of a frame.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*