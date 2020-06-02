Rosemary’s following in Captain Tom’s footsteps

Rosemary’s following in Captain Tom’s footsteps

Retiree and 20 years a member of the Rotary Club Coleraine, Rosemary Armstrong of Portstewart walking five thousand steps a day for five days to raise funds for the Oasis Charity Coleraine. WK23KC15

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A PORTSTEWART woman has taken a leaf out of Captain Tom Moore's book in a bid to raise funds for Oasis Causeway.

Rosemary Armstrong pledged to take the same number of steps needed to walk to Portrush and back up and down her home town's promenade.

Though Rosemary has a few years on Captain Moore, she suffered a stroke a number of years ago and, like her hero, walks with the aid of a frame.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130