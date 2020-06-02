Royal approval

VOLUNTEER group Eglinton Community Ltd has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service - the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.



For 22 years the group of around 50 volunteers has been contributing much to benefit their village and community.



While their establishment of a Community Centre as a hub for all the community has been pivotal in their efforts, volunteers of all ages have sought ways to enhance and enrich the lives of all sections of their community from social care, to heritage projects and recreation and lobbying to improve rural transport.



A light was focused on their group during and after the floods of 2017 which saw many houses in the village destroyed.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*