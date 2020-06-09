Armstrong Medical takes on 100 extra staff as output trebles

BREAKING: No new deaths recorded for third day
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis opens Armstrong Medical’s new production line watched by Chairman John Armstrong.
SECRETRY of State Brandon Lewis was in Coleraine on Thursday to formally open a new production line at Armstrong Medical.
The firm, which had been at the forefront of the battle against Coronavirus, has begun manufacturing Positive Airway Pressure machines.
The devices helps severely affected victims breath easier without the aid of highly invasive ventilators.
