Armstrong Medical takes on 100 extra staff as output trebles

Firm overwhelmed with global orders of lifesaving equipment

Armstrong Medical takes on 100 extra staff as output trebles

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis opens Armstrong Medical’s new production line watched by Chairman John Armstrong.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

SECRETRY of State Brandon Lewis was in Coleraine on Thursday to formally open a new production line at Armstrong Medical.

The firm, which had been at the forefront of the battle against Coronavirus,  has begun manufacturing Positive Airway Pressure machines.

The devices helps severely affected victims breath easier without the aid of highly invasive ventilators.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130