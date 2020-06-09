Eileen’s act of kindness helps raise £1,500 for Causeway Women’s Aid

Eileen Johnston and her daughter Beth baked over 400 buns and traybakes, with all proceeds going towards Causeway Woman’s Aid.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A PORTSTEWART woman has shown all the qualities to be a guest on the Great British Bake off after helping to raise £1500 for the Women’s Refuge in Coleraine.

Eileen Johnston and her daughter Beth put their time over the coronavirus lockdown to good use as they baked over 400 buns and other traybakes.

After leaving Eileen’s kitchen and being boxed up, the buns were then delivered to 30 households in Portstewart and Coleraine, and each family were asked to make a voluntary contribution.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

