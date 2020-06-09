R number claims are ‘ludicrous’

Dr Conor Bamford.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A QUEEN’S University virologist has warned local people to beware of unofficial claims about local Coronavirus infection rates that have been shared widely on social media.

Dr Conor Bamford described focus on one particular post circulating locally that showed a 4.09 R-number in Causeway Coast and Glens as “a bit ludicrous.”


When an app self-styled ‘UK Covid-19 Monitor’ published a table apparently showing the borough had the highest infection rate in the country, it prompted a panicked response on social media.

Many were claiming it proved the government was easing lock-down restrictions too fast.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

