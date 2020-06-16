Pensioner in hospital after two-house blaze

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

A DUNGANNON pensioner remains in hospital following a blaze which gutted his house and that of a neighbouring family of six. Full details in today's Tyrone Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Eoghan Rua: the early years

The Mitchel's hurling team. Photograph taken in Mullan's Yard, Coleraine. Pic courtesy of 'And Some Fell on Stony Ground,' the story of Eoghan Rua CLG.

Eoghan Rua: the early years

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130