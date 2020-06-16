Address imbalance between Belfast and North West - Hunter

Maiden speech highlights ‘undeniable imbalance’

Address imbalance between Belfast and North West - Hunter

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter made her maiden speech at Stormont last week.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE newest local MLA has used her maiden speech to draw the Assembly's attention to the “undeniable imbalance” between Belfast and the rural North West.

Cara Hunter was co-opted into her seat by the SDLP last month following he death of John Dallat.

At Stormont on Tuesday she paid tribute to her predecessor, describing him as a “a giant” of her party before turning to issues most impacting her constituents' future.

“Rural areas can no longer be isolated and under-funded,” she said

“The forgotten communities in the North West have been neglected for too long. Many feel there is an undeniable regional imbalance - a postcode lottery.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130