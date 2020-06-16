College relocation ‘on schedule’ despite pandemic challenges

College relocation ‘on schedule’ despite pandemic challenges

NRC’s new campus in Union Street.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTHERN Regional College has confirmed that the relocation of its Coleraine campus to Beresford Avenue later this year remains “on schedule”.

The College is to move to the former St Joseph’s College premises while its new Union Street campus is built.

The move is part of an £84m capital investment programme, funded by the Department for the Economy, to develop new campuses on its current sites in Union Street, Coleraine and Farm Lodge, Ballymena.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130