College relocation ‘on schedule’ despite pandemic challenges

NORTHERN Regional College has confirmed that the relocation of its Coleraine campus to Beresford Avenue later this year remains “on schedule”.



The College is to move to the former St Joseph’s College premises while its new Union Street campus is built.



The move is part of an £84m capital investment programme, funded by the Department for the Economy, to develop new campuses on its current sites in Union Street, Coleraine and Farm Lodge, Ballymena.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*