Leading the way out of lockdown

THE local council has revealed the Causeway Coast will be ‘lead destination’ in a government recovery plan for the tourism sector.



As pubs, cafes and hotels were yesterday given the green light to reopen on July 3, elected members will be told tonight (Tuesday) that Tourism NI has drawn up “a comprehensive marketing plan” to promote Northern Ireland.



“The first wave of destination advertising and promotion will target the local and domestic markets, followed by the Republic of Ireland to generate business from summer and autumn through to spring 2021,” states a report delivered the Leisure and Development Committee.



“Phase 1 of the campaign is scheduled to commence on 1 July for six weeks, followed by a second phase running until mid-October.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*