‘The care and attention at Antrim Area Hospital has been amazing’

‘The care and attention at Antrim Area Hospital has been amazing’

Eilis McGlade has spoken to The Chronicle about the differences of being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

AN EXPECTANT mother has spoken to The Chronicle about the differences in giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eilis McGlade and her partner Mark Edgar are expecting to welcome their third child into the world in just over a week’s time.

After previously giving birth to Lola and Patrick, the Portstewart woman has explained that things are somewhat different this time around.

“I am booked in for a planned section in Antrim Area Hospital on Monday, June 15,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous about giving birth this time around, but it’s just more impatience to be honest.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130