‘The care and attention at Antrim Area Hospital has been amazing’

AN EXPECTANT mother has spoken to The Chronicle about the differences in giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.



Eilis McGlade and her partner Mark Edgar are expecting to welcome their third child into the world in just over a week’s time.



After previously giving birth to Lola and Patrick, the Portstewart woman has explained that things are somewhat different this time around.



“I am booked in for a planned section in Antrim Area Hospital on Monday, June 15,” she said.



“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous about giving birth this time around, but it’s just more impatience to be honest.

