Peacock welcomes confirmation of funding support

Sinn Féin Group Leader on Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Leanne Peacock, has welcomed confirmation of financial support to the tune of £1.965m for Council from the Department of Communities.

Cllr Peacock said, “Council’s and our staff have been at the forefront of this pandemic providing support to those most vulnerable and this along with increased costs as a result of the pandemic and loss of income from facilities such as leisure centres has caused increasing financial stress to the organisation.”

“I welcome the confirmation that £1.965m of support has been provided to Causeway Coast and Glens Council from the Department of Communities. Councils have engaged with Minister Hargey over the course of this pandemic and have not been found wanting in support. This money will ensure our financial sustainability and assist with our recovery and the supports that we are providing to the community at this difficult time.”