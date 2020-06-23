A caring community

RVRA has shown great strength and positivity through these exceedingly difficult times and the team remains ready and willing to support our local community.



When Coronavirus struck, staff and volunteers devised a community response serving more than 400 households using targeted initiatives to best support our most vulnerable residents on a daily/weekly basis.



A colour coded system was delivered to every household which could be displayed on windows for neighbours and the community representatives to identify any households who needed support.



Members of Roe Valley Residents’ Association Community Response Team are still on the ground daily connecting with residents around the area. This helps to reduce isolation and loneliness and offer that reassurance and support to the most vulnerable.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*