Car cruise disruption may prompt vigilante-style acts

EVERY weekend young people in souped-up cars are bringing noise, fumes, traffic jams, litter and offensive behaviour to the streets of Portrush and Portstewart, councillors have heard.



The UUP's Norman Hillis described car cruises that have been descending on resorts weekly since Easter as “way beyond acceptable.”



If action wasn't taken, he warned, local people may take matters into their own hands.



“What I'm concerned about is if us (the council) and the police don't do something about this the public will form a human chain to prevent these people coming in. And we don't want confrontation.”

