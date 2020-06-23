Foodbank demand soars

DEMAND for the services of a local foodbank soared by the staggering amount of almost 400% during April, the Chronicle can reveal this week.



As the country went into lockdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, there was an urgent need to help those on the margins of society, including meeting the basic need for food.



In April 2020 there was an 89% increase in demand for Trussell Trust Foodbanks - over 1200 across the whole of the UK - and a 107% increase in the number of children receiving support based on figures for the same period last year.

