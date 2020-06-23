Hope and glory

Portstewart designer Hope Macaulay is making a big splash in the fashion world

Portsewart’s Hope Macaulay, sporting one of her own creations.

WHEN you're in the fashion business an endorsement from Vogue is about as good as it gets.

But that's what the iconic fashion bible provide for Portstewart woman Hope Macaulay last month just two years into her career as designer of bespoke chunky knitwear.

“If you’re looking for an ultra-comforting alternative to the hoodie you usually wear for Netflix binges, or a love-forever bikini cover-up when backyard sunbathing, Macaulay’s made-to-order designs-cum-art-pieces are very much on point,” wrote the magazine.

