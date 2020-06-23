‘I fear the worst for a lot of businesses if social distancing stays at 2m’

A BUSHMILLS man, who runs his own coffee shop, admits he had fears that his coffee shop wouldn’t open its doors again due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Christopher McKendry, who manages The Auld Bank in Gortin, is set to welcome members of the public into his shop when they are allowed to re-open on July 3.



The move is a major easing of restrictions surrounding the coronavirus lockdown which has been in place in Northern Ireland since March.



However, in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, a relieved Christopher spoke of the high levels of uncertainty about when he could trade once again.



“We opened the doors of The Auld Bank in September 2019 and are based in the Old Ulster Bank building in the heart of Gortin,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*