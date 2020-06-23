Kerrie takes on the Everest challenge

Cyclists aim to climb Bishop’s Road 31 times

Kerrie takes on the Everest challenge

Kerrie McIlmoyle alongside friend Roger Brown, both from the Roe Valley Cycling Club are undertaking the Everest Challenge up and down the Bishop’s Road.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

KERRIE McIlmoyle, along with her friend Roger Brown, both from the Roe Valley Cycling Club, are undertaking a cycling challenge to raise funds for The Big House, a local charity very dear to their hearts. 

‘Everesting’ is the name given to this very specific cycling pursuit. Described as fiendishly simple, yet brutally hard, it is one of the most difficult climbing challenges in the world.

Kerrie and Roger will be cycling up and down the same hill until they have covered a height equivalent to the summit of Mount Everest, 29,029 feet.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130