Kerrie takes on the Everest challenge

KERRIE McIlmoyle, along with her friend Roger Brown, both from the Roe Valley Cycling Club, are undertaking a cycling challenge to raise funds for The Big House, a local charity very dear to their hearts.



‘Everesting’ is the name given to this very specific cycling pursuit. Described as fiendishly simple, yet brutally hard, it is one of the most difficult climbing challenges in the world.



Kerrie and Roger will be cycling up and down the same hill until they have covered a height equivalent to the summit of Mount Everest, 29,029 feet.



