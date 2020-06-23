Victims of sectarian attack move out

A COLERAINE couple, whose house was attacked in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, have been forced to move out.



The man and his wife were asleep upstairs when their home at Westbourne Crescent in the Heights area was targeted.



The couple, who were woken by the sound of breaking glass, went downstairs to find paint had been poured into the living room through a broken front window.



Extensive damage was caused to the furniture and carpet in an incident which the police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

