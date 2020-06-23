Victims of sectarian attack move out

Protestants living in area have had enough, says Watton

Victims of sectarian attack move out

Exterior of house at Westbourne Crescent in the Heights, Coleraine after paint bombs were thrown through the front window while the occupants were asleep in bed. WK26KC04

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A COLERAINE couple, whose house was attacked in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, have been forced to move out.

The man and his wife were asleep upstairs when their home at Westbourne Crescent in the Heights area was targeted.

The couple, who were woken by the sound of breaking glass, went downstairs to find paint had been poured into the living room through a broken front window.

Extensive damage was caused to the furniture and carpet in an incident which the police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130