Kilrea pupils in line for new ‘state-of -the-art’ school

SCHOOL children in Kilrea will have access to brand new state-of-the-art facilities thanks to a multi-million pound building programme announced by the Education Minister last week.



St Conor's College, formed in 2018 by the merger of St Paul's College in the town and St Mary's, Clady is one of nine schools to benefit form Peter Weir's £156m Capital Works investment.



The school currently operates over two campuses in Kilrea and Clady.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*