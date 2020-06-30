Lough Foyle lifeboat rescue

Lough Foyle lifeboat rescue

The Portrush Lifeboat was involved in the dramatic rescue of a fishing vessel that ran into difficulties near the mouth of Lough Foyle on Sunday. (PHOTO: Michael Thompson)

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@thechronicle.uk.com

PORTRUSH All-Weather lifeboat was involved in the daring rescue of a stricken fishing boat caught in near gale force winds at the entrance to Lough Foyle on Sunday (June 28) .

The RNLI volunteers were called in by the Coastguad at 3.40 pm following reports that a 24 foot angling boat was in difficulty.

On arrival at the scene the lifeboat crew established a tow line with the fishing vessel at 4.27pm approx. and proceeded at a slow speed back to Portrush Harbour.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130