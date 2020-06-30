Lough Foyle lifeboat rescue

PORTRUSH All-Weather lifeboat was involved in the daring rescue of a stricken fishing boat caught in near gale force winds at the entrance to Lough Foyle on Sunday (June 28) .



The RNLI volunteers were called in by the Coastguad at 3.40 pm following reports that a 24 foot angling boat was in difficulty.



On arrival at the scene the lifeboat crew established a tow line with the fishing vessel at 4.27pm approx. and proceeded at a slow speed back to Portrush Harbour.

