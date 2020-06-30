Playpark boost for villages

Playpark boost for villages

Cllr Kathleen McGurk has welcomed progress at two playpark schemes.

SINN Féin Councillor, Kathleen McGurk has welcomed the news that a contractor has been appointed to carry out construction on multi-purpose playing surfaces at Foreglen and Feeny.

The two schemes are part of the DAERA and council match-funded Village Renewal Project which saw the communities put forward ideas for capital expenditure schemes they would like to see completed in their area within a Village Plan.

Council officials then worked with the community through the planning, funding application and procurement stages.

