Portrush parking charge plan restarted

Tariff roll-out underway after pandemic suspension expires

Ready for business - ticket machines at East Strand car park in Portrush. WK25KC05

PARKING charges will be introduced at three sites in Portrush for the first time next week.

From Monday, July 6 drivers will be charged 30p per hours at car parks next to East Strand and the town centre at Dunluce Avenue up until 6.30pm.

A the harbour, the tariff will be £1 per hour until 9.30pm – an amount that reflects demand from people visiting nearby bars and restaurants.

New charges of 30p per hour will also be introduced at Ballymoney's Townhead street car parks while tariff rises of between 10 and 20p will take effect at nine sites across Ballymoney, Limavady, Coleraine and Ballycastle.

