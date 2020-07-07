Today's Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Tuesday 7 July 2020 12:44
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
No new deaths due to Covid-19
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
Eamon Holmes pictured at Portstewart Strand over the weekend.
Lots of colour as the Freeman Memorial Flute Band come to the people for the Twelfth in Windyhall.WK30KC64
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130