Ballycastle Foodbank experiences 1500% increase in food box distribution

There has been a 1500% increase in members of the public receiving food box distributions since COVID-19 started.

THE CO-ORDINATOR of the Ballycastle Foodbank has revealed that they have seen a 1500% increase in their services since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Eleanor Hayes, Ballycastle Foodbank Co-Ordinator, also voiced her concerns that the end of the furlough scheme could see a higher demand on their services.

“We have seen just over 1500% increase in food boxes being distributed from Ballycastle Foodbank since the end of March 20,” she said.

