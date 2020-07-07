Bands on the March!

Twelfth parades planned for 16 towns across Causeway Coast and Glens after relaxation of virus restrictions

Sons of Ulster Portrush on parade at last year’s Twelfth.

TWELFTH band parades are being planned in 16 towns and villages across Causeway Coast and Glens following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Most applications have been lodged with the Parades Commission for marches on July 13 because the Twelfth falls on a Sunday this year.

Among the venues are Armoy, Articlave, Ballymoney, Balnamore, Bendooragh, Bushmills Dervock, Coleraine, Dunaghy, Garvagh, Limavady, Macosquin, Rasharkin and Strancoum.

Parades are also planned for the evening of July 11 in Armoy. Ballybogey, Boveedy, Bushmills, Garvagh and Stranocum.

