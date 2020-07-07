Borough is back in business

Borough is back in business

At Mary Craig's and a chance to meet up for the first time over a few pints for Alfie Taylor, Paul Leighton, Shaun McCloy and Derek McNeill. WK28KC43

Ciaran Clancy

Reporter:

Ciaran Clancy

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

ANOTHER major milestone along the road to recovery was reached last week with the reopening of many bars, cafes, hotels and restaurants across the borough.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the tourism hospitality sector would go on to prove why Northern Ireland is renowned as a quality destination.

“Businesses in this sector are a cornerstone of the Northern Ireland economy, employing around 65,000 people and generating in the region of £1billion in revenue each year.

*Full story and pictures in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Open for business

The hospitality industry takes the first step on the road to recovery today (Friday).

Open for business

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130