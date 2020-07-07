Broadband roll-out ‘essential for rural business’ - Nicholl

SINN Féin councillor Dermot Nicholl says broadband installation in rural areas “can't come soon enough.”



He was speaking after the government announced a £165m funding boost for broadband roll-out under the ‘Project Stratum’ banner.



Project Stratum aims to improve connectivity by extending Next Generation Access (NGA) broadband infrastructure to approximately 79,000 premises across Northern Ireland that cannot yet access services.

Last week the government revealed that £150m had been allocated to the project as a result of the Confidence and Supply Agreement, along with additional funding of £15m secured through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

