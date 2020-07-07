First class effort as Dunloy postman Leo raises £4,300 for Air Ambulance NI

First class effort as Dunloy postman Leo raises £4,300 for Air Ambulance NI

Dunloy postman Leo Cochrane and his family present a cheque of £4,360 to the Air Ambulance NI.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

When the Spar Omagh Half Marathon was cancelled due to Covid-19, Dunloy man Leo Cochrane didn’t let it stop his plans for training and fundraising for chosen charity, Air Ambulance NI.

As a local postman with Royal Mail, Leo was surprised and very pleased with the support that was offered to him from family, friends and those around his delivery route, in fact £4,300 has been raised to help keep the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) flying.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Open for business

The hospitality industry takes the first step on the road to recovery today (Friday).

Open for business

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130