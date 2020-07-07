Limavady District LOL No.6 marks the 104th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme

Representatives of the private lodges of Limavady District LOL No.6 at the War Memorial.

LIMAVADY District LOL No.6 held a special socially distanced Battle of the Somme Remembrance Service at Limavady War Memorial on Wednesday 1st July.

In line with government guidelines the District Officers were joined by one representative from each of the private lodges, the County Grand Treasurer and a member of Limavady Women’s LOL 175 along with the District Master of the Royal Arch Purple Chapter.

*Full story and pictures in this week's Chronicle*

