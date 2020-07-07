PM award for charity founder

A COLERAINE woman, who set up a mental health charity in memory of her brother, has received Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light award.



Yasmin Geddis set up the ‘Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust’ in October 2017 in honour of her brother Zachary, who took his own life that year at the age of 20 whilst studying for a degree in Fashion Illustration at University of the Arts London.



Yasmin wanted to create a lasting legacy of mental health support for young people in Northern Ireland and decrease the stigma around suicide.

