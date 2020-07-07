Tributes pour in for tragic swimmer

Tributes pour in for tragic swimmer

Hugh Barry who lost his life while swimming on Cushendall beach on Saturday afternoon.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘gentleman, legend and friend’ who sadly lost his life in Cushendall on Saturday evening.

Hugh Barry, who was originally from Belfast but spent much of his time in Glens, got into difficulty after becoming ill while swimming in Cushendall Beach.

A full scale emergency was declared with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, Red Bay Lifeboat, NIAS crews, HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter form Prestwick and Coastguards from Ballycastle and Larne attending the scene.

The casualty was transferred from the scene by NIAS Road Ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital but he later passed away.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

