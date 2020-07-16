Funeral of woman killed in Coalisland crash to take place on Friday

THE funeral of the woman who sadly died as a result of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Coalisland will take place on Friday 17th July.

Andrea Marie Hackett, of Ashbrook, Ballynakelly, passed away after being treated at the scene on Tuesday night.

A family funeral service will take place in Brackaville Parish Church on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private due to the current circumstances.

Cortege will leave the family home on Friday at 1.15pm for those wishing to pay their respects and show their support for the family whilst adhering to social distancing.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1981 of 14/07/20.