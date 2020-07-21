Cookstown "100" race concerns raised by residents

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Tuesday 21 July 2020 11:12
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Frosses Road closed after road traffic collision
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
Members of Eoghan Rua GAC form a guard of honour outside Star of the Sea church in Portstewart on Thursday.
Less than 24 hours after the Public Health Agency identified a cluster of infections in the Limavady area, cars queued to enter the town’s test centre.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130