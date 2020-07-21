Community pays tribute to talented young GAA player

THE town of Portstewart came to a standstill on Thursday morning for the funeral of talented young GAA player Michael McQuillan.



Friends and family gathered to pay their last respects to the popular 23-year-old at his requiem mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea church.



Originally from Belfast, Michael (below) was a member of the Eoghan Rua club with whom he was a noted hurler. Team-mates and club officials formed a guard of honour as his remains were carried into the church.

