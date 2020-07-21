Safety in numbers?

FOLLOWING last week’s announcement that socially distant outdoor music events can now take place in England, organisers of the proposed Socially Distanced Music Festival, Stendhal Festival presents unlocked are hopeful that they can now proceed with delivering the event to a live music starved public.



Presently Government Guidance states that you can meet up to 29 other people outdoors who are not from your household but you should maintain social distancing by being at least one metre apart.



For permission to be granted to the team at Stendhal Festival to run a proposed series of socially distant outdoor music events in August and September, the 30 people allowed now, needs to be increased to somewhere between 500 and 1000 at some point within the next three to four weeks.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*