Staff ‘devastated’ as Eason rules out reopening stores

Eason in Coleraine is one of seven stores in Northern Ireland which will not reopen. WK30KC119

THE store supervisor of Eason Coleraine says staff have been left shocked and devastated following news that the business will not be reopening its stores across Northern Ireland.

Andrea McFarlane added that the announcement, which will see 144 people lose their jobs across seven stores, is a further body blow to Coleraine town centre.

“It is absolutely devastating news for all our staff. I don't really know what to say,” Andrea told The Chronicle.

“Our staff were valued and respected employees, many having worked for the company for over 20 years. Eason is all they know.

