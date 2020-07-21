We’re not out of the woods yet

WHEN the Public Health Agency announced that a Covid-19 ‘cluster’ had been identified in Limavady, officials linked it to ‘a social gathering’ somewhere in the area.



Newspapers later reported that a karaoke party at a house on the outskirts of town was understood to be the cause of the outbreak.



Party-goers apparently followed social distancing guidelines, but the virus was transmitted by the microphone being passed around, it was claimed.



None of this was confirmed by PHA who maintain a strict policy of not commenting on cases that could lead to people being identified for fear of deterring others from coming forward to be tested.



What they did say was that positive tests came from people who attended the gathering, but also from people they'd later been in contact with.



It's since emerged that 23 people have tested positive across Causeway Coast and Glens within the last seven days.

