A million masks

Local firm coverts factory - ‘dozens of jobs’ on the way

A million masks

Martin Tierney (left) managing director, and JB Dobbin design engineer of Paragon Health who are producing face masks at the new premises in Glack outside Limavady. WK31-002KDR

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A LIMAVADY medical device company is set to become a major international manufacturer and exporter of medical masks.

The family behind Seating Matters Ltd have repurposed and expanded their factory to produce Type IIR disposable, medical masks under the Paragon Health banner.

The new production line is already turning out over one million per week, according to the firm.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Testing times

Less than 24 hours after the Public Health Agency identified a cluster of infections in the Limavady area, cars queued to enter the town’s test centre.

Testing times

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130