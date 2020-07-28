A million masks

Martin Tierney (left) managing director, and JB Dobbin design engineer of Paragon Health who are producing face masks at the new premises in Glack outside Limavady. WK31-002KDR
A LIMAVADY medical device company is set to become a major international manufacturer and exporter of medical masks.
The family behind Seating Matters Ltd have repurposed and expanded their factory to produce Type IIR disposable, medical masks under the Paragon Health banner.
The new production line is already turning out over one million per week, according to the firm.
