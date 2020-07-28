New chapter for Bushmills?

Developer Sweeney hopes restaurant plan will kick start regeneration

New chapter for Bushmills?

Bushmills’ former library is the subject of a renovation plan (pic Google).

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

AN historic stone building that once housed Bushmills library is the subject of a planning proposal that could see it converted to a restaurant.

Built in 1874, the listed premises on the village's Diamond, are also known locally as home to the working men's club.

It was occupied most recently by the Church of the Redeemer but has been empty for may years.

The planning application, lodged by developer Seymour Sweeney, details restoration proposals and suggest a sustainable use for ground floor would be a cafe or restaurant.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Testing times

Less than 24 hours after the Public Health Agency identified a cluster of infections in the Limavady area, cars queued to enter the town’s test centre.

Testing times

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130